Nurse arrested for alleged theft of patient's bracelet at North Fulton Hospital

A healthcare worker was arrested for allegedly stealing a valuable bracelet from a patient at North Fulton Hospital in late September.

Stephanie Phillips-Siwiec was charged with three counts of theft by taking, two of which are felonies.

According to a Roswell police report, the patient’s daughter informed officers on Oct. 4 that her mother had a gold chain link bracelet, valued at approximately $1,000, stolen from her wrist while receiving care at North Fulton Hospital on Sept. 28. She stated that her mother, who is 95 years old, was transported to the hospital by ambulance wearing the bracelet. However, after the patient was later transferred to a hospital room, the bracelet was missing.

In response to the allegations, Wellstar Health System issued a statement: "These allegations, if true, go against everything we stand for as caregivers. Every person should feel safe and comfortable when they receive care. We are cooperating with the investigating authorities and will take further action as appropriate. We have apologized to the patient and her family."

Wellstar also confirmed that Phillips-Siwiec had been placed on administrative leave pending further investigation. "We conduct thorough employee background checks and encourage our team members and patients to report their concerns, which they can do anonymously, to help ensure the highest levels of care and safety," the statement added.

Futon County Jail records indicate she was released on a signature bond.