Weather takes center stage Saturday at Tellus Science Museum

Is your child the next Joanne Feldman? If you’re raising a future FOX 5 Storm Team meteorologist, there’s an event happening at Tellus Science Museum this weekend you’ll want to know about.

The Cartersville museum is hosting "Wild About Weather" Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., presenting a series of weather-related activities and special guests for visitors interested in the fascinating science of weather.

Organizers say local meteorologists will be on hand to talk about topics including snow and severe weather, and hands-on activities include experimenting with static electricity and learning about clouds. The museum’s planetarium will also screen a special lineup of shows including "Dynamic Earth" and "Weather Wonders & Mysteries Revealed."

Summer, of course, is a busy time at Tellus Science Museum, which features several permanent attractions along with three special rotating exhibit galleries; right now, visitors can check out "Snow: Tiny Crystals, Global Impact" in the museum’s Discovery Garden, "Patents: The Engine of Invention" in the Crossroads Gallery, and "Amber: Golden Window to the Past" in The Vault.

Tellus Science Museum is located at 100 Tellus Drive in Cartersville, and museum hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Museum admission is $20 for adults, $18 for seniors, and $16 for youth ages 3 to 17. For more information on visiting Tellus Science Museum, click here.