Crews work to recover missing kayaker on Chattahoochee River

article

Officials say they have spent the day searching for a missing kayaker in a day-long recovery effort on the Chattahoochee River.

Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services were alerted to the recovery mission of a missing kayaker around 1:23 p.m. when Forsyth County’s swiftwater team, which was out searching, contacted them to say the kayaker might be in their area.

Gwinnett’s Swiftwater 14 put in at the McGinnis Ferry boat ramp shortly after and almost were able to retrieve the rope attached to the kayak, but were not successful. The team also unsuccessfully tried to reach the kayak from land.

Gwinnett County swiftwater teams perform a recovery mission for a missing kayaker on the Chattahoochee River on May 25, 2021. (FOX 5)

The department’s air support was unable to use their spotlight and could not see anything using their infrared camera.

The team called off the search around 3:30 a.m. due to low visibility and foggy conditions.

About five hours later, the crews were back out on the water searching one again.

Gwinnett County swiftwater teams perform a recovery mission for a missing kayaker on the Chattahoochee River on May 25, 2021. (FOX 5)

SKYFOX 5 flew over the scene around 4:45 p.m. and saw had pulled a kayak from the water.

The name of the kayaker has not been released.

The Johns Creek Fire Department, Forsyth County’s Dive Team, US National Park Service, Georgia Department of National Resources, Forsyth County’s Sherriff Office, and Suwanee Police Department joined Gwinnett County in the daylong search.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.