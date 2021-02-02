Weather delays vaccines in Cobb County

Wednesday morning, Governor Brian Kemp and Dr. Kathleen Toomey plan to be in Cobb County to give an update on the COVID-19 vaccine distribution. They'll be at Jim Miller Park where Cobb and Douglas Public Health has been giving vaccines.

Monday the weather complicated things there. Health officials delayed the opening by two hours because of the cold, windy weather. They say they contacted everyone who had an appointment by phone or email, still, some people didn't get the message. They said anyone who missed their slot, will be able to get the vaccine later this week.

For many, it was one more challenge in the quest to get the vaccination.

"It's just kind of a race to get in there and someone is always faster than you," said Shauna Jennings.

Jennings has been trying to get an appointment for her grandmother, Natalie. She just celebrated her 85th birthday and is ready to get out and see the world again.

"She feels very trapped. She wants to get the vaccine so she can feel a little safer going to the store, visit friends. It's been hard for her mentally, not being able to leave the house," said Jennings.

Cobb and Douglas Public Health officials say they realize it's been frustrating for many to get the vaccine, but right now the demand far outweighs the supply.

"The supply in vaccines is very low right now. Our understanding is we are frozen in vaccine allocation at this time. It's anticipated we won't see an uptick in vaccines until March or April," said Dr. Janet Memark with Cobb and Douglas Public Health.

Dr. Memark says for the second week in a row they have not been able to take any new appointments at Jim Miller Park.

"Cobb and Douglas Public Health are focusing on that second vaccine so we don't miss the 42-day window," said Dr. Memark.

Dr. Memark says they're making plans for a mass vaccination site, but right now they're just waiting for more vaccines.

"I was able to get all three of my family members in at the same time," said Larinza Stinnett.

Stinnett says she feels like one of the lucky ones. She says she was able to get her first dose in late January and encourages everyone to just keep pushing for an appointment.

"Just be patient, it's coming, be persistent in trying to call and see if you can get the appointment," said Stinnett.

Even though temperatures are predicted to be in the 20's Wednesday morning, health officials expect Jim Miller park to be open at 9 a.m.

