Weather alert: Another threat of strong to severe storms tonight

The Brief Severe storms are expected to move into north and central Georgia late Monday night, bringing the potential for damaging wind gusts, hail, heavy rain, and isolated tornadoes. The highest risk of severe weather begins after 7 p.m. Monday, with the storm system expected to reach metro Atlanta around midnight. Thunderstorm chances will continue through the rest of the week, with daily threats of strong winds, hail, and heavy downpours from Tuesday through Friday.



As Georgians enjoy their Memorial Day plans, the FOX 5 Storm Team says we’re not out of the woods yet when it comes to rain and storms.

What is the weather today?

What we know:

A line of strong thunderstorms is expected to sweep across north and central Georgia late Monday night, bringing the threat of damaging wind gusts, hail, and isolated tornadoes as part of a broader weather pattern expected to persist through the week.

FOX 5 Storm Team meteorologist Jonathan Stacey said the leading edge of the storm system, currently moving across Mississippi, is on track to enter Georgia late Monday evening, intensifying as it crosses the Alabama state line and pushes toward metro Atlanta by midnight.

"As we take a look out to the West, that's where we see our next line of energy," Stacey said during a weather briefing. "It’s going to continue its sweep to the east... and before we likely reach midnight, it is on top of us."

Stacey said the primary threat window begins after 7 p.m. Monday, with the highest risk of severe weather overnight. Thunderstorms could produce wind gusts up to 60 mph, hail at least the size of quarters, heavy rain, and frequent lightning. While the tornado risk remains low, forecasters warn it is not zero.

"Pretty much all of North Georgia is covered up in that level 1 out of 5 risk for storms," Stacey said, referring to the Storm Prediction Center’s marginal risk category. He added that most Memorial Day evening plans, including events like the Jazz Festival, have a high chance—about 80%—of avoiding rain through early evening.He added that most Memorial Day evening plans, including events like the Jazz Festival, have a high chance—about 80%—of avoiding rain through early evening.

Image 1 of 4 ▼

What's next:

Storms will initially develop in areas south of Atlanta, particularly around I-75 and the Lake Country region, before becoming more widespread by 10 p.m. and moving into metro Atlanta. Heavy rainfall and powerful wind gusts are expected to wake many residents overnight.

"You’re likely awoken out of sleep by what’s falling from the sky," Stacey said. "The rumbles of thunder will also be quite pervasive."

The system is expected to weaken as it moves east toward South Carolina by sunrise Tuesday. However, the threat of additional storms will continue through the rest of the week.

From Tuesday through Friday, forecasters expect isolated to scattered thunderstorms across the region each day. These storms will also be capable of producing strong winds, hail, and heavy downpours.

Tonight’s forecast calls for a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight, with patchy fog developing between 3 and 4 a.m. Lows will dip to around 63 degrees with east winds at 5 to 10 mph. Rainfall totals between a half and three-quarters of an inch are possible.

The backstory:

6:15 A.M. UPDATE | Metro Atlanta residents woke up to a soggy and stormy start to the holiday week, with widespread rainfall and occasional lightning strikes moving across the region early Monday morning. Temperatures hovered around 68 degrees before sunrise.

The heaviest downpours Monday morning impacted areas south of Atlanta, including Barnesville and Griffin, where gusty winds of up to 40 mph were observed. While not strong enough to prompt severe thunderstorm warnings, these winds contributed to dangerous driving conditions and a generally messy morning commute.

Farther north, areas like Rockdale and Carroll counties saw steadier rain with less lightning activity. The rain tended to taper off as it pushed into far North Georgia, but forecasters caution that few areas will escape the wet weather entirely today.

As of 7:30 a.m., if you are currently dry, conditions should remain that way through late morning, with only isolated rain chances before storms redevelop this afternoon.

The next round of showers and storms is expected to begin around 2 p.m., with a greater chance for severe weather—especially during the evening and overnight hours.

Trouble on the roads

5 A.M. UPDATE | The wet roads led to several crashes this morning, with the trouble continuing even as the rain lessened.

Another crash was reported around 5 a.m. in the right 2 lanes of I-75 NB at Highway 92 near Acworth.

A crash was also reported in the right lane of I-20EB before Lowery Boulevard shortly after 5 a.m.

SUNDAY NIGHT UPDATES

10 P.M. UPDATE | A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for most of metro Atlanta until midnight.

9 P.M. UPDATE | A potentially-tornadic thunderstorm cell producing hail is moving into DeKalb and Gwinnett counties.

8:30 P.M. UPDATE | Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Cobb, DeKalb, Fulton and Gwinnett counties in effect until 9:15 p.m.

8 P.M. UPDATE | Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued until 8:15 p.m. for Cherokee, Bartow and Pickens counties.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued until midnight for multiple counties, including Gwinnett County, Haralson County, Bartow County, Paulding County, Polk County, Douglas County, Forsyth County, Cherokee County, Fulton County, Pickens County, Carroll County, Cobb County, DeKalb County.

7:30 P.M. UPDATE | Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued until 8:15 p.m. for Canton, Cartersville and Adairsville (Cherokee and Bartow counties).

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for Bartow, Polk and Pickens counties until midnight.

There are multiple North Georgia EMC customers currently without power. According to a post on Facebook, their crews will work around the clock to restore power to everyone who is affected.

According to Georgia Power's outage map, they have about 600 customers currently without power in the same area. Click here to see the outages.

7:15 P.M. UPDATE | A Tornado Warning for Bartow and Gordon counties, including Adairsville, Rome and Calhoun, issued until 7:30 p.m. Click here for radar.

7 P.M. UPDATE | The National Weather Service has extended the Tornado Warning until 7:15 p.m. for northeastern Floyd and southwestern Gordon counties.

6:45 P.M. UPDATE | The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Warning for north central Floyd County, southeastern Walker County, and northeastern Chattooga County – all in northwestern Georgia. The warning is in effect until 7 p.m.

At 6:42 p.m., a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 9 miles northeast of Summerville, moving southeast at 40 mph.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect for Rome, Dalton and Calhoun until 7:30 p.m. and until 7 p.m. for Summerville, Waring, Fort Oglethorpe, LaFayette and Fairview.

