Cache of weapons found in 15-year-old boy's bedroom during armed robbery arrest

A 15-year-old, who was being arrested on suspicious of armed robbery, had a cached of weapons, some modified to be fully automatic, police say.

There is not much that be released about the 15-year-old because he’s a juvenile, but it was that discovery of weapons at his southwest Atlanta which surprised officers.

Newnan’s Drug and Vice Unit were at the home along with Atlanta Police investigating an armed robbery that happened in Newnan back in April.

Investigators believe a 15-year-old is one of two juveniles responsible.

Police say officers found the kid hiding in a bedroom in Atlanta with the covers pulled over him.

"Actually found him hiding in a bedroom, under covers, on a bed with an AR pistol fully loaded with the safety off, under the blankets," said Newnan Police Sgt. Nathan McNamara.

Image 1 of 7 ▼ Police say officers found a large cache of weapons while arrested at 15-year-old boy in a southwest Atlanta home for armed robbery. (Newnan Police Department)

Police say the child’s finger was on the trigger of the AR pistol. They say they later found two more handguns in the bed, including one stolen during that armed robbery in April.

Investigators say they found all of these guns in the same bedroom. Many of them were stolen. Some from Newnan, Atlanta, and Carrollton.

In all, more than ten firearms were seized, along with extended magazines, double-drum magazines for rifles, and at least one handgun that was modified so that it could fire continuously, much like a fully automatic.

So, for that original armed robbery in Newnan in April, police have arrested two juveniles. The first was a 14-year-old, the second then there was this 15-year-old.