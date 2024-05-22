'We got you now': Sandy Springs police catch driver after high-speed chase

article

A driver is facing multiple charges after leading police in a late-night chase through Sandy Springs.

Officials say at around 10:45 p.m. on May 14, officers tried to stop a silver Honda CRV at Hammond Drive and Sandy Springs Circle over its obscured tag.

Instead of stopping, the driver fled, speeding down Roswell Road toward Spalding Drive.

Officers eventually used a PIT maneuver to stop the vehicle, but the man then got out of the car and fled on foot.

After a short chase, he was taken into custody without injuries.

The Sandy Springs Police Department shared video of the chase taken from an officer's patrol vehicle and another officer's body camera.

In the body cam footage, the officer can be heard shouting, "We got you now" as he closes in on the driver.

The driver, whose identity has not been released, was charged with display of a license plate, reckless driving, felony fleeing and eluding, obstruction, possession of marijuana, criminal trespass, and driving with a suspended license.