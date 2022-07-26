Waterless nail care service now available in Atlanta

Varnish Lane is a waterless nail care facility that started in D.C. back in 2015. They offer completely waterless, eco-friendly manicures and pedicures.

Founder Lauren Dunne says it's the first brand to bring the waterless nail care concept to the East Coast, has eight locations, and is now the largest waterless brand in the country.

Dunne says they've replaced water with non-toxic products that are more moisturizing, natural, and more effective at softening the skin. She says this technique has saved millions of gallons of water since opening in 2015.

According to Dunne, waterless manicures and pedicures are better for your nails, your health and environment.

She also says skipping the soak has four main benefits: It's a safer service, locks in maximum moisture, makes polish last longer and is planet positive. The company's website says it's founded on principles of safety, beauty, and ease. The service won't break the bank either.

The Atlanta location is at 3872 Roswell Road NE Suite C3 Atlanta Georgia 30342. For hours, and pricing information click here.