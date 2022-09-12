Water service restored in Summerville following major flooding

article

Water has been restored in hard-hit Summerville, whose residents have been without the service for more than a week. A boil water notice is in effect.

Torrential rains pounded northwest Georgia over the Labor Day Weekend causing massive flooding. Summerville’s water treatment plant had been completely submerged, leaving about 8,500 households without water for the last seven days.

"It got into machinery—electrical problems—and some of our pumps," Summerville Mayor Harry Harvey said on Sept. 5.

The water pumps were turned on last Thursday, but all the households impacted were not receiving water until Monday.

Officials have been handing out cleaning drinking water to residents and will continue to do so until the boil water notice is lifted.

Gov. Brian Kemp has declared a state of emergency for Chattooga and Floyd counties to assist in the access to funds as residents do what they can to get their lives back on track.