Expand / Collapse search

High-impact rain triggers Flash Flood Warning in NW Georgia

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Severe Weather
FOX 5 Atlanta

Heavy rain, possible flooding in northwest Georgia

Areas are getting up to five inches of rain per hour. A Flash Flood Warning is in effect.

A serious weather event is unfolding in central Chattooga and Floyd counties. 

The National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Warning, scheduled to expire at 1 p.m. on Sunday.

By 7:30 a.m., the areas had seen more than 8 inches of rain in six hours. Torrential rain was falling at 4.9 inches per hour at that time.

By 8:45 a.m., rainfall totals passed 10 inches and were approaching 1 foot.

The storm cell was not moving quickly. NWS is classifying the cell as a stationary front.

High impact showers and thunderstorms are likely Sunday. The threat for additional heavy rain will continue through your Labor Day.