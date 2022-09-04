High-impact rain triggers Flash Flood Warning in NW Georgia

A serious weather event is unfolding in central Chattooga and Floyd counties.

The National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Warning, scheduled to expire at 1 p.m. on Sunday.

By 7:30 a.m., the areas had seen more than 8 inches of rain in six hours. Torrential rain was falling at 4.9 inches per hour at that time.

By 8:45 a.m., rainfall totals passed 10 inches and were approaching 1 foot.

The storm cell was not moving quickly. NWS is classifying the cell as a stationary front.

High impact showers and thunderstorms are likely Sunday. The threat for additional heavy rain will continue through your Labor Day.