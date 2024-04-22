Major water main break shuts down Chamblee Dunwoody Road

article

A serious water main break has shut down parts of a major Dunwoody Road early Monday morning.

Officials have shut down Chamblee Dunwoody Road between St. Andrews Circle and Dunwoody Walk in both directions.

The Dunwoody Police Department says that DeKalb Watershed and Public Works has been notified and are responding to the leak.

Officials have not said the cause of the water main break or how long repairs may take.

Drivers should expect major delays and use Roberts Drive as an alternate route.