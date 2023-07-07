WATCH: Troup County NAACP press conference about schools

The Troup County NAACP is holding a press conference to talk about their call for the resignation of the Troup County school superintendent.

NAACP asked Gov. Brian Kemp earlier this year to investigate what they call the "implosion of the Troup County School System and the Lagrange Police Department," which reportedly resulted in the miseducation of Troup County children and the inability of residents to feel "protected and served."

Supt. Brian Shumate was appointed by Gov. Kemp.

The press conference is scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m.