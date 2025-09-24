WATCH | Secoriea Turner murder: Prosecution rests its case in Julian Conley trial
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Testimony resumed Wednesday in the trial over the 2020 shooting death of 8-year-old Secoriea Turner.
What we know:
Fulton County prosecutors accuse Julian Conley of firing the shots that killed Turner as she sat in a car with family members near the site of citywide protests against police shootings. The direction of those shots has become a central issue in the defense strategy.
During cross-examination, the medical examiner addressed that point, saying the possibility of a different angle could not be ruled out. Earlier in the day, prosecutors rested their case.
The judge rejected a defense motion to dismiss charges against Conley, and defense attorneys have begun presenting their own witnesses after the prosecution rested its case.
