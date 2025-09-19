LIVE | Secoriea Turner murder: Testimony continues on Day 3 of trial
Emotional testimony from the mother of 8-year-old Secoriea Turner marked the second day of Julian Conley’s murder trial in Fulton County Superior Court.
What we know:
Charmaine Turner described how her daughter was riding in the back seat of her Jeep on July 4, 2020, when gunfire erupted near a barricade at Pryor Road and University Avenue, where armed men had gathered during protests.
Turner told jurors she saw men with guns as her friend Omar Ivey drove, moments before shots were fired. Both Turner and Ivey recounted the chaos that followed, including the desperate drive to the hospital as Turner tried to find her daughter’s pulse. Secoriea was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at Atlanta Medical Center.
Prosecutors argue Conley, then 19, deliberately fired into the vehicle, while defense attorneys counter that witnesses described the shooter as dressed in black, not red, which Conley was wearing that night. The defense declined to cross-examine Turner, who testified quietly for about 40 minutes.
Conley faces charges of malice murder, felony murder and gang-related offenses. His co-defendant, Jerrion McKinney, recently entered an Alford plea and was sentenced to 40 years in prison.
The trial is expected to continue into next week.