WATCH: President Donald Trump rallies in Toledo for first campaign stop of 2020 election

In his first campaign stop of the 2020 election season, President Donald Trump will be speaking at a rally in Toledo Thursday evening.

Speaking from the Huntington Center, a campaign spokesperson told FOX 2 audiences can mostly expect to hear about issues like the economy and American strength.

"Ninety-five percent of the speech you're going to hear about the issues, you're going to hear about the economy, you're going to hear about American strength, putting America first - a lot of these issues that really do unify us under one flag," said Trump Campaign Spokesperson Kayleigh Mcenany.

Ohio represents a key voting block for anyone on the campaign trail and delivered significant votes for the president during the 2016 election. Trump won the state by eight points last presidential election. Ohio, along with other states in the Midwest like Michigan will likely be frequent campaign stops for Trump and any other candidates running for election.

In a busy start to 2020, Trump will be speaking to supporters a day after pulling back from the brink of war with Iran. Tensions between the two countries have been at their highest in years, following the presidents ordered strike against one of the country's top military generals.

At least one supporter hopes to hear updates from Trump Thursday night regarding the situation in the Middle East.

"I just want to know about our safety, about what's going on right now, everything that's going on in Iran, I just want him to fill us with hope and happiness," said the supporter.

Prior to the drone strike that killed Gen. Qassem Soleimani last a week ago, Trump was facing an impeachment trial in the U.S. Senate, after the House approved three articles against him, alleging abuse of power.

The Associated Press contributed to this report