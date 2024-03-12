Watch: Car flips, skids, shoots flames on highway after drunk driver slams into it

Dramatic video showed an upside-down vehicle careening down a United Kingdom highway while shooting flames.

Authorities released the terrifying footage saying the vehicle was hit by a drunk driver that "smashed into another car at speed, causing it to explode and flip over on a busy" on the highway.

The incident happened in September, and authorities said miraculously, the driver of the flipped car was able to walk away from the collision.

Police said the drunk driver was said to have been "absolutely flooring it" and "weaving between lanes and cutting other vehicles up at speeds of ‘well over 100 mph’ for about 10 miles before the crash."

Officers found several empty beer bottles and a bottle of whiskey was found inside the car, and police said the driver’s breath tested at three times the legal alcohol limit.

The drunk driver was sentenced to one year and four months in prison, suspended for two years.

"The victim … suffered many physical and mental injuries, and it is miraculous neither he or another innocent member of the public going about their daily business was not more seriously injured or worse," police said.

Storyful contributed to this report. This story was reported from Los Angeles.