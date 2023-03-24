Officials: 2 dead, 9 unaccounted for in Reading chocolate factory explosion

An explosion at a historic Reading chocolate factory left two people dead and several others hurt, according to officials.

Firefighters responded to R.M. Palmer Company on South 2nd Avenue around 5 p.m. Friday for reports of an explosion and a multi-alarm fire.

Authorities said the explosion leveled Building 2 of the facility and caused damage to Building 1. Investigators are still working to determine what caused the blast.

Exclusive video from FOX 29's Reading weather camera captured the explosion that sent chunks of debris flying into the air.

Image 1 of 7 ▼ Rubble leftover after a building explosion in Reading. (Credit: FOX 43)

Reading Police Chief Wayne Holben told reporters during a Friday night press conference that at least nine people are still missing.

A spokesperson from Tower Health said eight people were taken to Reading Hospital. One victim was transferred to another facility, two people are in fair condition and five have been discharged.

"I heard like a loud noise, like a roaring sound, then the house shook," said Liz Soto, who told FOX 29's Chris O'Connell that she still hasn't heard from a friend who works inside the factory.

"She went to work, she's confirmed to have gone to work, but we don't know anything about her," Soto said.

According to the company's website, R.M. Palmer has been in business since 1948 and currently employs more than 850 people.