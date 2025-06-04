South Fulton leaders demand action after Job Corps program paused

Teens and young adults who once relied on Atlanta’s Job Corps program are now left searching for alternatives after the U.S. Department of Labor paused operations nationwide.

What we know:

Local leaders gathered Wednesday morning in South Fulton to demand answers and action for the abandoned site and the community it was meant to serve.

Standing before the idle 25-acre property, Councilwoman Helen Willis and other officials voiced concerns over the stalled project. The campus, which began construction years ago, has remained unfinished since 2019 due to a contract dispute. Now, leaders fear the vacant facility will continue to attract blight and pose safety risks.

At the news conference, Willis directly addressed the Trump administration’s budget decisions, highlighting the impact on local youth.

What they're saying:

"If you want to make America great again, restore the funding to the Job Corps," Willis said. "Allow this facility to continue to be built. How is it that your goal is to recreate manufacturing in the USA, create tariff wars, and yet you won’t invest in job training for our youth?"

South Fulton leaders argue that cutting the program will have lasting negative effects on young people seeking education and job skills. Willis said she hopes the city can acquire the site to prevent further decay and ensure it benefits the community.

WATCH FULL PRESS CONFERENCE BELOW

The other side:

The White House has cited inefficiencies and a $140 million deficit as reasons for scaling back the Job Corps program.

What's next:

The future of the Atlanta Metro Job Corps campus — and the youth who would have trained there — remains uncertain.