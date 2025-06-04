Argument turns to shootout in Atlanta park; police searching for suspects

article

Police are searching for two men accused of taking part in a shootout near a southwest Atlanta park in late May.

Investigators say the bullets started flying during an argument at Adair Park on May 26.

What we know:

According to police, officers were called to the park on Tift Avenue at around 6:45 p.m. after reports of a fight that involved weapons.

Witnesses at the scene say that a group of men started an argument that eventually escalated into gunfire.

After the shootout, the group fled the scene in two different vehicles before police arrived.

Thankfully, no one was hurt, but investigators say they received reports of gunfire from stray bullets.

Dig deeper:

The Atlanta Police Department shared surveillance photos of two people they say are suspects in the case.

The first suspect is described as a Black man who was wearing a red and black shirt, black shorts, and black shoes. He was carrying a case of water at the time.

The other suspect is described as a Black man who was wearing a white tank top, black shorts, and black shoes.

What you can do:

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at (404) 577-8477, or text CSGA and the tip to CRIMES (738477).