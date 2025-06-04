Mall of Georgia thefts: 19 arrested for $5.3K in thefts, police say

article

Gwinnett County Police arrested 19 people during a targeted retail theft operation at the Mall of Georgia, officials announced Wednesday. The two-day effort, conducted May 29 and 30, was a collaboration between the police department and multiple retailers in and around the shopping center.

What we know:

During the operation, officers secured 12 felony warrants and 27 misdemeanor warrants related to shoplifting offenses. In addition, authorities cleared 24 outstanding warrants from other Metro Atlanta law enforcement agencies and recovered $5,313.75 in stolen merchandise.

The initiative involved 19 officers from the North, East, Central, and Bay Creek Precinct Community Response Teams, with support from 11 retailers and the Georgia Retailers Organized Crime Alliance (GROC).

Among those arrested were Demesha Brown and Jasmine Harris, both of whom had 12 active warrants from various agencies. Police noted that Brown faced an outstanding warrant for failure to appear on a RICO charge in Cherokee County.

Others arrested included:

Alejandra Aular

Jayda Rogers

Matthew Hardin

Michelle Castaneda

Shawn Stein

Rickie Jace

Christopher Parker

Cesar Balcazar

Latoya Simmons

Carla Wheeler

Andrea Aular Petit

Israel Nicholas

Jellanie Reyes

What they're saying:

Gwinnett County Police said the operation highlights their ongoing commitment to tackling organized retail crime and enhancing public safety through partnerships with local businesses.