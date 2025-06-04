More affordable housing comes to Virginia Highland in NE Atlanta

article

Northeast Atlanta just got a new affordable housing complex.

What we know:

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and Windgate Companies cut the ribbon on their newest housing complex Tuesday. They call it Cypress 595.

The complex is located at 595 Boulevard NE, that’s just south of Highway 78 in the Virginia Highland neighborhood.

Windgate says apartments include stainless steel appliances, laminate flooring, ceiling fans and washer/dryer hookups. There’s also a rooftop deck with skyline views, a fitness center, cyber café and kids' community area.

Rent is based on income qualifications.

"Developments like Cypress 595 reflect our city's commitment to ensuring that every Atlantan, regardless of income, has access to safe, dignified, and affordable housing," said Mayor Dickens.

Dickens posted on Instagram that this new complex is a part of his City Lights master plan.

"We believe everyone deserves a place to call home that supports their growth and wellbeing," said a spokesperson for Wingate Companies. "Cypress 595 reflects that belief- and our ongoing investment in building stronger, more inclusive communities throughout Atlanta."

What you can do:

If you are interested in moving to the new apartments, you can contact the complex using the Cypress 595 website.