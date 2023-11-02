Expand / Collapse search
Freeze Watch
Atlanta police, fire to discuss Holiday Public Safety Plan

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta

ATLANTA - Atlanta's police and fire departments are holding a press conference at 9 a.m. Thursday to discuss their Holiday Public Safety Plan.

The press conference is being held outside at Lenox Square on Buckhead Road.

Atlanta Police Department is planning to showcase new patrol cars being added to their fleet and will discuss their initiatives to address crime during the holiday season.

The Atlanta Fire Rescue Department is planning to showcase its Rapid Response vehicles and offer safety tips for the cold weather. 