Four from Augusta busted for attempting to smuggle phones, drugs into prison
(Credit: Washington County Sheriff's Office)
DAVISBORO, Ga. - Four people from Augusta were arrested and charged after they were discovered attempting to smuggle illegal items into the Washington State Penitentiary.
Pictures provided by the Washington County Sheriff's Office show those items included phone chargers, smartphones, Apple AirPods, tobacco products, multiple lighters and marijuana, among other things.
They were arrested on Sept. 3. Deputies have since released their identities and individual charges:
- Trading with inmates (Party to the Crime)
- Items prohibited for possession by inmates (Party to the Crime)
- Crossing of guard lines with weapons, intoxicants, or drugs without consent of warden or superintendent (Party to the Crime)
- Criminal trespass (Misdemeanor)
- Trading with inmates (Party to the Crime)
- Items prohibited for possession by inmates (Party to the Crime)
- Crossing of guard lines with weapons, intoxicants, or drugs without consent of warden or superintendent (Party to the Crime)
- Criminal trespass (Misdemeanor)
- Trading with inmates
- Items prohibited for possession by inmates
- Crossing of guard lines with weapons, intoxicants, or drugs without consent of warden or superintendent
- Criminal trespass (Misdemeanor)
- Trading with inmates
- Items prohibited for possession by inmates
- Crossing of guard lines with weapons, intoxicants, or drugs without consent of warden or superintendent
- Criminal trespass