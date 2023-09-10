Four from Augusta busted for attempting to smuggle phones, drugs into prison

Image 1 of 2 ▼ (Credit: Washington County Sheriff's Office)

Four people from Augusta were arrested and charged after they were discovered attempting to smuggle illegal items into the Washington State Penitentiary.

Pictures provided by the Washington County Sheriff's Office show those items included phone chargers, smartphones, Apple AirPods, tobacco products, multiple lighters and marijuana, among other things.

They were arrested on Sept. 3. Deputies have since released their identities and individual charges: