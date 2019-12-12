Warrants issued for suspect Felony Lane Gang member

Athens-Clarke County police took out more than a dozen arrest warrants for a woman who they say is a Felony Lane Gang member.

Officers say the 15 warrants against Emma McIlwain are for her alleged involvement in gang-related crimes this fall.

Investigators say her associates stole credit cards, checks, and identity documents from a man's car in September.

They then reportedly used those to withdraw almost $22,000 from the victim's account at several banks in October.