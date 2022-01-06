Warrant issued for suspect connected to insurance fraud scheme

A warrant has been issued for a Decatur woman connected to the sale of fraudulent insurance, the DeKalb County Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner's Office.

28-year-old Kamaria Berry is wanted in connection to a case in Rockdale County where "the suspect was involved in the case against Dirt-Cheap Insurance," Commissioner John F. King said.

The suspect allowed another individual to use her Cash App to exchange money for an insurance policy with the fraudulent company, officials said.

A DeKalb County judge then issued an arrest warrant on December 28.

Anyone with information on this case should call the Criminal Investigations Division’s warrant line at 404-463-6363.

____

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE