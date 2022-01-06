Expand / Collapse search
Winter Weather Advisory
until THU 7:00 PM EST, Dade County, Walker County
4
Winter Weather Advisory
from THU 3:00 PM EST until THU 11:00 PM EST, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County
Winter Weather Advisory
from THU 10:00 AM EST until FRI 1:00 AM EST, Clay County
Special Weather Statement
until FRI 3:00 AM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Henry County

Warrant issued for suspect connected to insurance fraud scheme

Published 
Updated 2:36PM
DeKalb County
FOX 5 Atlanta

DECATUR, Ga. - A warrant has been issued for a Decatur woman connected to the sale of fraudulent insurance, the DeKalb County Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner's Office. 

28-year-old Kamaria Berry is wanted in connection to a case in Rockdale County where "the suspect was involved in the case against Dirt-Cheap Insurance," Commissioner John F. King said.

The suspect allowed another individual to use her Cash App to exchange money for an insurance policy with the fraudulent company, officials said.

A DeKalb County judge then issued an arrest warrant on December 28.

Anyone with information on this case should call the Criminal Investigations Division’s warrant line at 404-463-6363.

____

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE