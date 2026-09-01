Warnock, Kemp clash over Georgia data center boom

The Brief U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock is calling for a moratorium on new data centers in Georgia, citing concerns about utility costs, pollution and community input. Gov. Brian Kemp strongly opposes a statewide moratorium, arguing decisions about data centers should remain with local communities. The issue has also entered Georgia's governor's race, with Democratic nominee Keisha Lance Bottoms supporting a moratorium and Republican nominee Rick Jackson opposing one.



A growing debate over Georgia's booming data center industry is putting some of the state's most prominent political leaders on opposite sides of the issue.

What we know:

U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock is calling for a moratorium on new data centers, while Gov. Brian Kemp says a statewide pause would take decision-making power away from local communities.

The dispute comes as communities across Georgia wrestle with proposals for massive data center projects and questions about their impact on electricity, water, development and the environment.

Warnock calls for moratorium

What they're saying:

Warnock raised his concerns after visiting the site of a proposed large data center project in Effingham County. He said communities aren't being given enough say before projects move forward.

"Simply put, I'm alarmed," Warnock said.

Warnock argued data centers can increase electricity and water costs and create pollution, while decisions about the facilities are sometimes made without enough public scrutiny.

"They raise the price of electricity, the price of water. They create pollution and too often it is all done under the cloak of darkness," Warnock said.

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Kemp pushes back

The other side:

Kemp strongly rejected the idea of a statewide moratorium, calling it "insane."

The governor said decisions about whether to approve data centers should remain at the local level, particularly because the projects can generate jobs and tax revenue.

"It's the locals that are making these decisions and they should be able to do that," Kemp said. "Some communities don't want these data centers, but there are some that do."

Kemp said imposing a statewide moratorium would prevent communities that want the projects from pursuing them.

Trump weighs in

President Donald Trump has also entered the debate, describing data centers as the "golden goose" and arguing that communities should welcome the economic development they can bring.

Trump said communities rejecting data centers risk becoming "backwards and poor."

Data centers become campaign issue

The controversy could also become an issue in Georgia's 2026 race for governor.

Democratic nominee Keisha Lance Bottoms supports the idea of a moratorium on new data centers, while Republican nominee Rick Jackson opposes one.

RELATED: Keisha Lance Bottoms talks ethics, data centers and more

The growing political divide comes as Georgia has used tax incentives to attract data center development while residents in several communities have raised concerns about the facilities' enormous electricity and water demands.