Woman dead after shooting at Defoors Ferry Road NW apartment complex

The Brief A 22-year-old woman died after being shot inside an apartment in northwest Atlanta early Tuesday. A friend drove the woman to Grady Memorial Hospital, where she later died from a gunshot wound to the torso. Atlanta police believe the shooting was an isolated incident but are still working to determine who fired the shot and why.



Atlanta police are investigating a deadly shooting that left a 22-year-old woman dead early Tuesday morning at an apartment complex in northwest Atlanta.

What we know:

Officers were called to the complex on Defoors Ferry Road around 2 a.m. after receiving reports of gunfire. When officers arrived, however, they did not find a victim at the scene.

Police later learned the woman had been driven to Grady Memorial Hospital by a friend rather than transported by an ambulance. She had been shot in the torso and later died from her injuries.

Police question friend who drove victim to hospital

What they're saying:

The man who drove the woman to Grady was taken to Atlanta Police Department headquarters to speak with homicide detectives about what happened.

"Right now, what we do know is it appears to be an isolated incident inside an apartment," police said. "We're still working on the motive."

What we don't know:

Investigators said the woman did not live at the apartment complex. Police have not released her name.

Her family gathered at Grady after learning of her death as investigators continued working to piece together the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Investigation continues

What's next:

Crime scene investigators were processing the apartment Tuesday morning. Police have not identified a suspect or said what may have led to the shooting.

The investigation remains active.

This is a developing news story. Information above subject to change. Check back for updates.