Warner Robins college student crowned Miss Georgia 2022

A Warner Robbins woman will represent the Peach State as the newest Miss Georgia in the Miss America program.

Miss Capital City's Kelsey Hollis was crowned Miss Georgia over the weekend in Columbus, earning herself a $20,000 scholarship and a place in the Miss America competition.

The 22-year-old lives in Warner Robins and attends the University of Tennessee at Knoxville.

Hollis won the Betty Cantrell Preliminary On-Stage Interview/Social Impact Pitch for her initiative "Autism Acceptance: A Platform for Change" on the first night of the competition. She also won the talent competition with her contemporary vocal performance.

Hollis was Miss Georgia's Outstanding Teen in 2016. She's the second Outstanding Teen to go on to become Miss Georgia.

(Matt Boyd Photography)

"I’m so honored to be the new Miss Georgia. I started this journey when I was 13 years old, and I actually competed for a whole year and didn’t win a title. So, being able to represent our state as a Miss, especially after being able to represent it as Miss Georgia’s Outstanding Teen in 2016, is not only an honor but a blessing," Hollis said in a statement.

Hollis will now begin preparations to compete for Miss America, which will be held later this year in Connecticut.