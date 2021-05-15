Warmer, drier, but sunnier weather forecasted for second half of May

It isn’t even Memorial Day, the unofficial start of summer, but it might feel like it outside as the heat is expected to crank up this week.

Temperatures through the end of the month are expected to be above normal, but the tradeoff is more sunny days.

A mild mid-May weekend will give way to some warmer temperatures starting next week.

A high-pressure system over the Southeast will drive the dry and warm weather through at least next weekend.

Highs next week are expected to reach into the low 80s and lows in the low 60s with next weekend possibly seeing temperatures rise by a few degrees.

