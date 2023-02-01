Wanted registered sex offender caught hiding under bed to avoid arrest, deputies say

Cobb County deputies said they made a stunning discovery last week when searching an apartment for a wanted registered sex offender. They found him hiding under the bed.

The Sex Offender (SOU) and Domestic Violence (DV) units teamed up to make the arrest. DV, who said they were already at the complex serving a temporary protective order, used the opportunity to check if Dameon Alexander, a wanted offender, was living there as previously believed. Authorities said Alexander was wanted for failing to register as a sex offender in Cobb County. He was also wanted by the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office as well as Cobb County Probation.

DV deputies said they called SOU to confirm that a car parked in the complex belonged to Alexander. Upon confirmation, they said they knocked on the apartment door and heard the inside go silent.

One deputy said he could see the suspect laying on a bed through a small opening in a window.

When SOU arrived, the two units made entry into the apartment where they noted a woman a child were hiding in the bathroom.

Two deputies entered the master bedroom and noticed a "suspicious" lump in the bed.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Cobb County deputies said they noticed something strange about the bed. (Credit: Cobb County Sheriff's Office)

In the video, you can see one of those deputies lift the mattress to find the suspect laying there, hiding.

Alexander was taken into custody and is being held at the Cobb County Adult Detention Center.