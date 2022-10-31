Police: Man wanted for murder during robbery caught in metro Atlanta

article

A murder suspect is in custody facing multiple charges after police say he was caught in metro Atlanta.

Atlanta police say on Thursday, Oct. 27, law enforcement agents obtained information that 28-year-old Jawuan Gaston was in the area southwest of Atlanta.

Gaston was wanted for murder connection to a robbery that led to the deadly shooting of a man in Atlanta on Oct. 1.

Georgia State Patrol troopers responded to the scene and took Gaston into custody without incident.

Gaston is now in custody at the Fulton County Jail facing charges of murder, aggravated assault, criminal attempt to commit a felony, association with a criminal street gang, use of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of a firearm or knife during the attempt to commit certain felonies, armed robbery, and more.