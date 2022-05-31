Deputies searching for man suspected in stabbing at Carroll County home

article

Deputies are searching for a man wanted in a stabbing at a home in Carroll County over Memorial Day weekend.

Officials say on May 30, 31-year-old Temple resident Geriquez ‘Gerik" Shadrion Lowery stabbed a 29-year-old man at a home on the 30 block of Garden Ridge Drive.

The victim, described as a resident of Lithonia, was airlifted to an Atlanta hospital. His condition at this time is unknown.

Lowery is described as being a heavyset man with a beard and longer curly black hair. He's currently wanted for aggravated assault.

If you have any information on where Lowery could be, please call the Carroll County Sheriss' Office at 770-830-5916.