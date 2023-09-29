Wanted man charged with murder during LaGrange drug robbery: police

article

U.S. Marshals and LaGrange police have arrested a suspect in a deadly shooting during a robbery that happened in 2020.

On the night of Dec. 8, 2020, officers with the LaGrange Police Department responded to the 100 block of Lanett Avenue after reports of a shooting.

At the scene, police found Kendarrius Cameron lying on the front porch of the home with a gunshot wound to his torso.

Medics rushed Cameron to a local hospital, but he was not able to survive his injuries.

During the investigation, officers say they discovered that the suspect, Deshaun Andrez Gates, knocked on Cameron's door, entered the home, and shot Cameron while trying to steal marijuana from him.

On Thursday, more than 20 months after Cameron's death, authorities arrested Gates in Columbus, Georgia. At the time of his arrest, Gates was already wanted for two counts of aggravated assault, six counts connected to alleged criminal street gang activity, and possession of a firearm during the commission of crimes.

He's now been charged with an additional count of felony murder, armed robbery, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

If you have any information about the shooting, call the LaGrange Police Department at (706) 883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at (706) 812-1000.