Wanted DeKalb County murder suspect captured

Authorities have arrested a man wanted in connection to a murder in DeKalb County last month.

Faruk Adedapo Fadesire, 24, of Stone Mountain, was arrested in a joint operation with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Unit, DeKalb County Police K-9 Unit, and the DeKalb County Marshal’s Office on Wednesday. He was charged with murder.

Fadesire is accused of shooting a woman in the head at a home on Memorial Drive in Stone Mountain on Oct. 24. That woman, whose name has not been released, died from her injuries.

A motive for the killing was not immediately known.

Fadesire was booked into the DeKalb County jail where he was being held without bond as of Wednesday evening.

The case remains under investigation.