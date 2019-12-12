Walton County house fire ruled arson, $10K reward being offered

A $10,000 reward is being offered in connection with a fire that was set inside a Walton County home this week.

The fire happened around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday in the 300 block of Walker Drive in Monroe.

According to investigators, someone started a fire in the rear bedroom closet inside the single-story house. The fire caused moderate damage to the home.

Investigators said the homeowner wasn't there when the fire was set, and no one was hurt in the blaze.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-282-5804. A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for any information leading to the arrest of the arsonist or arsonists.