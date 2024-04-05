Walton County detention officer arrested for sexual assault, oath violation

A Walton County Jail detention officer was arrested by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation on charges of sexual assault and violation of his official oath.

Owen Thomas, 39, of Lithonia, was arrested on April 1 and booked into the Barrow County jail.

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI to investigate the sexual assault allegations. Once the investigation concludes, the case file will be forwarded to the Alcovy Judicial Circuit for prosecution.

The community has been urged to come forward with any information that could assist in the investigation. For anyone with information related to this case, the GBI encourages contacting their Athens office directly at 706-552-2309 or utilizing the available channels for anonymous tips.

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office has yet to release a formal statement regarding the arrest of Owen Thomas.