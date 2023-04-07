'Walking Dead' actress visits dogs at LifeLine Animal Project

A victim of a large cruelty case in Fulton County, Walter, got a special visit this week from "Walking Dead" actress Christian Serratos. Walter was one of 50 dogs and several other animals seized and placed in the care of Lifeline Animal Project after the cruelty case.

Rescuers say that Walter, a poodle lab, is around 10 years old, partially blind, and hard of hearing. He was severely underweight when he was first captured, but has since doubled in weight.

Christian Serratos, who played Rosita Espinosa on the hit TV show "Walking Dead," stopped by the shelter to meet Walter and show her support for the Lifeline Animal Project. The project works to rescue animals from neglect and cruelty and provide them with the care they need to find loving homes.

April is widely recognized as Stop Animal Cruelty Month.

