"Walker's Law" would help drivers with communication trouble

A bill designed to help drivers with communication challenges could soon make its way to the House floor for a full vote.

"Walker's Law" would add a space on Georgia vehicle registration forms for car owners to input information about drivers who could be behind the wheel with physical, mental or neurological conditions that could hinder their ability to communicate. That way, if they are pulled over or involved in an accident, law enforcement officers have that information readily available when they run the license plate number.

"It's optional. You don't have to fill it out, but it'll give you the opportunity to tell what the communication challenges are," explained state Rep. Wes Cantrell, R-Woodstock, who is the bill's primary sponsor. "I have a niece and a nephew who are in the same situation. So, that's the heart behind it is to try to, you know, minimize the possibility of there being a misunderstanding that would lead to some kind of unfortunate circumstance."

The bill is named for Serenity Graham's son, Walker, who has type 1 diabetes and will soon get his driver's license.

Advertisement

"I've already put one teenager on the road. That was nerve wracking, but knowing that I was about to put him on the road was a whole different set of circumstances and you know, us mamas can only pray so much, but something else had to be done," Graham explained.

A drop in blood sugar could send Walker into diabetic shock.

"Going high or low can alter somebody's behavior and that's what I'm most worried about," said Graham. "So, I just started thinking I can't fix my son right now, but I can protect him."

The House Motor Vehicles Committee unanimously approved the legislation earlier this month and Rep. Cantrell said the Rules Committee could schedule it for a vote next week.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.