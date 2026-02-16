Walk for Peace monks return to Texas, reflection event planned

The Brief The monks spent 112 days on the road, traversing 2,300 miles on foot to advocate for peace and practical mindfulness. The group's beloved dog, Aloka, made a triumphant return for the final frame of the journey after recovering from a recent surgical procedure. Though the walk has ended at their Texas temple, the monks plan to hold meetings with supporters to share their message of "bridging the world."



After an arduous 112-day journey spanning more than 2,300 miles, a group of Buddhist monks has officially completed their cross-country "Walk for Peace." The trek, which began in October, reached its heartfelt conclusion over the weekend as the monks returned to their home temple in Texas.

The mission of the walk was to foster a sense of national unity and global harmony. Upon their arrival, the monks were greeted by a dedicated community of volunteers and supporters eager to hear the spiritual lessons and insights gathered from their four-month journey across the American landscape. Local residents expressed a deep "obsession" with the mission, describing the peaceful demonstration as a vital movement for the country’s current social climate.

The homecoming also featured a special appearance by Aloka, the monks' famous four-legged companion. The dog had been sidelined several weeks ago for surgery, but after a successful recovery, he was able to join the group for the final, celebratory moments of the walk.

While the physical miles are behind them, the monks maintain that their work to bridge divides across the world is a continuous, lifelong commitment. Venerable Bhikku Pannakara, who led the walk, made a vow to the public during a homecoming speech on Saturday.

"I promise you all that whenever it is, you will be able to walk on this path, I will walk with you all, and together we will walk on this path. If you don't leave me, I will not leave you," he told supporters who gathered in the pouring rain to welcome the monks home.

The monks have invited volunteers and the public to join them for a reflection on their journey and a special announcement at 9 p.m. Monday at the Hương Đạo Vipassana Bhavana Center in Fort Worth. A New Year lunar celebration will follow.

