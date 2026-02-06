'Walk for Peace' monks nearing outskirts of Washington, D.C., on 104th day

article

The Brief The 120-day pilgrimage has traversed 2,300 miles and eight states, continuing even after a tragic accident led to a monk's leg amputation. The monks have amassed over 2.6 million Facebook followers and recently drew a crowd of 10,000 supporters in Richmond, Virginia. The walk is scheduled to conclude at the U.S. Capitol on Feb. 11, with the monks returning to Texas by bus for a homecoming celebration on Feb. 14.



A group of almost 20 Buddhist monks is entering the final leg of an arduous 2,300-mile "Walk for Peace," nearing the outskirts of Washington, D.C., after 104 days on the road.

What we know:

The pilgrimage, which began Oct. 26, 2025, at the Hương Đạo Vipassana Bhavana Center in Fort Worth, Texas, has evolved from a quiet spiritual journey into a national phenomenon.

Spanning eight states, the walk aims to promote "loving-kindness, compassion, and healing" during a period of intense social and political division. The group expects to reach the U.S. Capitol on Feb. 11, where they plan to advocate for the federal recognition of Vesak—the day commemorating the Buddha's birth, enlightenment, and passing.

Hardships along the way

The journey has been marked by significant hardship. In November, a vehicle struck the group’s support team in Texas, resulting in the leg amputation of Georgia-based monk, Bhante Dam Phommasan. Despite this tragedy and the biting Appalachian winter, the monks have continued their trek.

RELATED: Buddhist monks braving arctic conditions near end of 2,300-mile ‘Walk for Peace’

Their four-legged companion, Aloka the "Peace Dog," a former stray rescued during a previous 112-day walk in India, has become a viral star in his own right. Though Aloka is currently hitching rides in an escort van while recovering from a recent ligament surgery in South Carolina, he joins the monks for short stints and at every rest stop.

Massive crowd in Richmond, Virginia

The movement hit a high point this week in Richmond, Virginia, where an estimated 10,000 people lined the streets. Gov. Abigail Spanberger greeted the group at City Hall, issuing her first official proclamation to declare Feb. 2 as "Walk for Peace Day" in the Commonwealth.

Since departing Fort Worth, Texas, the 2,300-mile pilgrimage has served as a mobile meditation on resilience, traversing through Louisiana and Mississippi before reaching its midpoint in Alabama on Dec. 15.

The group crossed into Georgia in late December, where they were greeted by thousands of supporters in Fayette, Clayton, and DeKalb counties.

RELATED STORIES

The trek continued north through the Carolinas in January, stopping at the South Carolina State House in Columbia and the North Carolina State Capitol in Raleigh.

Schedule for Washington, D.C.

What's next:

Now entering its final week in Virginia, the journey has earned official "Walk for Peace Day" proclamations in several cities, marking a path of unity that has connected rural townships and major southern capitals alike.

The monks are currently scheduled to arrive at the Washington National Cathedral around 1 p.m. Feb. 10. Supporters are reportedly welcome to gather on the West Lawn to witness their arrival. Follwoing a public moment of reflection and prayer, the monks will move inside for a private gathering with various interfaith leaders.

The monks have also invited monastics from all traditions to join them for lunch on the morning of Feb. 10.

On Feb. 11, the general public is invited to afternoon and evening sessions where the monks will share the mindfulness techniques that sustained them through their 100-plus-day journey.

They plan to conclude their stay on Feb. 12 and return to Fort Worth, Texas, for a community homecoming celebration on Valentine's Day.

How to follow the monks

For those who are unable to attend any gatherings in person, the monks are very active on social media, livestreaming and posting multiple times per day.

Their dog, Aloka, who is also making the journey with the monks also has his own social media accounts.