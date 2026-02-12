Monks bring peace message to Washington DC, return to Texas begins

The Brief Nearly 20 monks completed a 2,300-mile peace walk in Washington after 109 days on the road. The journey included stops in Georgia, where crowds gathered to support them. The group heads to Maryland before returning to Texas to finish the final six miles.



After 109 days and roughly 2,300 miles on foot, nearly 20 Buddhist monks brought their "Walk for Peace" to a powerful pause this week on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES - FEBRUARY 11: Attends listen as a Buddhist monk speaks at the Walk for Peace closing ceremony in front of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, DC on February 11, 2026. (Photo by Nathan Posner/Anadolu via Getty Images)

What we know:

Clad in saffron robes, the monks made their way down the National Mall on Wednesday, greeted by hundreds of supporters holding flowers and handmade signs with messages of mindfulness and nonviolence.

The walk began Oct. 26 in Fort Worth, Texas, and carried the group through nine states — including a stretch through Georgia, where supporters gathered along metro Atlanta roadways throughout the state to cheer them on during bitter winter weather.

Venerable Bhikkhu Pannakara, who led the pilgrimage, spoke to the crowd gathered at the memorial.

"Ladies and gentlemen, life moves very fast," Pannakara said. "Sometimes, just a few seconds are enough for us to hurt someone, to say words we regret or to create more pain in a world that is already exhausted."

"But those same few seconds, if we live them well, can become the beginning of peace," he continued. "Today, I do not ask you to think about big ideas. I simply invite you to live five seconds of your life with mindfulness."

The monks, several of whom walked barefoot, crossed Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia before reaching the nation’s capital. Along the way, they endured a collision that resulted in the serious injury of one monk, a handful of protesters, and harsh winter weather, including brutal winds, freezing rain and even several inches of snow.

Millions of supporters followed the journey online, where live updates drew a worldwide audience. Thousands of others often traveled for hours to see the monks in person along their route.

Dr. Neeraj Bajracharya, the group’s government liaison and press coordinator, reminded the crowd that the journey does not truly end in Washington.

"The walk for peace is going to continue," Bajracharya said. "Washington, D.C., is not the final stop because the walk towards peace must continue."

On Thursday, the monks plan to enter Maryland — their ninth state — for a final day together before boarding a bus back to Texas. They will spend the night in Wytheville, Virginia. Although they will not greet visitors before retiring for the night, they will host a peace gathering before their departure at 7 a.m. Feb. 13.

They are expected to arrive in Fort Worth on Saturday, Day 112, and complete the final six miles to the spot where the walk began. The walk is currently scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. Lunch and visitation will take place between 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. at Hương Đạo Vipassana Bhavana Center, where it all began. A peace gathering for final reflections on the current journey will take place between 1 and 3 p.m.

How to follow the monks

For those who are unable to attend any gatherings in person, the monks are very active on social media, livestreaming and posting multiple times per day.

