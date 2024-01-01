Waffle House employee shot by customer, Stockbridge police say

article

A Waffle House employee was shot early Monday morning in Stockbridge, according to Stockbridge Police Department.

Police say there was an altercation between the employee and a customer prior to the shooting. The employee was shot in the arm and taken to a hospital for treatment.

The shooter left the scene before police could arrive. The shooting happened around 6:30 a.m.

The Waffle House is located on Highway 138.

This story is developing. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.