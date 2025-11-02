Voting in DeKalb County? Everything to know before you head to the polls

article

Voters across DeKalb County will decide a wide slate of local races on Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025, as dozens of city councils and mayoral seats go before the electorate. Contests stretch from Avondale Estates and Brookhaven to Stonecrest and Tucker, with several incumbents seeking new terms and fresh challengers entering city government for the first time.

What we know:

The ballot also features school board and city commission races in Decatur, multiple open council seats in Doraville, Chamblee, and Clarkston, and mayoral races in Stone Mountain, Clarkston, and Tucker.

In addition, DeKalb voters will decide a Lithonia annexation referendum and a pair of Public Service Commission seats appearing countywide as part of Georgia’s statewide ballot.

Dig deeper:

Here is the composite sample ballot for DeKalb County:

OTHER IMPORTANT RACE FOR DEKALB COUNTY:

Timeline:

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

What you can do:

Check your polling place and your specific sample ballot at the state’s My Georgia Voter Page.