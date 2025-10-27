Georgia PSC special election: Everything to know before you vote

article

Voters in Georgia will have a chance to vote on what their future utility bills may look like in the coming years.

Two seats on the Georgia Public Service Commission are on November’s ballot.

PSC seats up for grabs

What we know:

Voters in Georgia will cast ballots on Nov. 4 in a special election for two seats on the five-member Georgia Public Service Commission (PSC), the state regulator that oversees major utilities including Georgia Power. The seats at stake represent District 2 and District 3, with both winners being chosen in a statewide vote even though candidates must live in the respective district.

Do you pay utility bills?

Why you should care:

These PSC races may appear obscure, yet voters across the state will decide who sits on a body that sets utility rates and shapes Georgia’s energy future. With only two highly contested seats and no other statewide races to divert attention, turnout and voter awareness could swing meaningful change. The choices made will have financial impacts on households, businesses and the reliability of the grid. These two seats hold more direct sway over Georgians’ pocketbooks than a president ever could.

The PSC’s decisions affect how much Georgians pay for electricity, what generation sources, including nuclear, natural gas, solar and battery storage, are used, and how utilities recover costs.

A typical residential customer of Georgia Power is paying more than $175 a month, and the utility has raised rates multiple times since 2023, including charges tied to the expensive, delayed Plant Vogtle nuclear expansion.

Because the election is held off-year and attention is low, turnout is expected to be light, meaning small shifts could have outsized effects. Political strategists view the outcome as a potential bellwether for how voters respond to rising utility costs and for 2026 state-level contests.

PSC vote delayed

The backstory:

Elections for PSC seats had not been held since 2020 because of a federal lawsuit alleging the statewide, at-large voting system for PSC seats diluted power for certain voter blocks. In 2022, a judge blocked the election; in 2023, the 11th Circuit reversed the lower court ruling and the U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear the case in June 2024, clearing the way for the delayed elections. Meanwhile, Georgia lawmakers passed a bill extending the terms of current commissioners to bridge the delay.

Who is running for Georgia PSC?

Dig deeper:

In District 2, incumbent Republican Tim Echols faces Democratic challenger Alicia Johnson.

Meanwhile, District 3 incumbent Republican Fitz Johnson faces off against Democrat Peter Hubbard.

A debate hosted by the Atlanta Press Club was scheduled. In practice, only one candidate, Peter Hubbard, attended. The other three candidates declined to participate.

Tim Echols and Alicia M. Johnson (Campaign photos)

PSC District 2 candidates

Tim Echols (Republican): Incumbent since 2011, founder of TeenPact youth civic-education program and champion of solar growth in Georgia. On his PSC webpage he states he "believes carbon-free nuclear energy plus solar is the best way forward for Georgia." (Georgia Public Service Commission) He emphasizes grid reliability, technology innovation and consumer protections via regulatory reform.

Alicia M. Johnson (Democrat): Based in Savannah, nonprofit and human-services executive, focusing her campaign on affordable energy, ratepayer protections and greater transparency at the commission.

Fitz Johnson and Peter Hubbard (Campaign photos)

PSC District 3 candidates

Fitz Johnson (Republican): Appointed in 2021 to fill a vacancy and now standing for elechution. Army veteran, former business owner, chairs the PSC’s energy committee. Emphasizes keeping rates low, opposing cost-raising policies, and maintaining reliability.

Peter Hubbard (Democrat): Clean-energy advocate, expert witness in utility proceedings, focusing on lower bills, solar plus storage, and holding the commission accountable to consumers. His campaign materials say he "has been fighting tirelessly … for lower electric bills and clean, reliable energy."

PSC candidates and their positions

What they're saying:

On electric bills and affordability, Democrats highlight that ratepayers have seen multiple increases and want a commission that actively pushes back on rate hikes. Republicans point to volatility in fuel costs, growth of data centers, and the need for investment to maintain grid stability.

On generation mix and future planning, Echols supports expanding solar and nuclear, with caution about more natural-gas plants. Alicia Johnson emphasizes transparency and a cleaner transition. In District 3, Hubbard has been critical of how data centers are charged and the utility’s resource-plan assumptions; Fitz Johnson frames his role as defending ratepayers from "costly agendas."

On transparency and accountability, Alicia Johnson centers her campaign on unlocking regulatory proceedings and protecting low-income customers. Hubbard emphasizes holding the commission accountable; incumbents argue their record and regulatory experience form the basis for trust.

Unanswered questions for voters

What we don't know:

• How will each candidate handle the cost-overruns and delays tied to Plant Vogtle and whether those costs should continue being passed to customers?

• If solar plus battery storage becomes increasingly cost-competitive, what plans do the candidates have to shift generation portfolios and reduce reliance on natural gas?

• How will the commission handle the rapid growth of large electricity users such as data centers, which draw massive demand and currently pay lower rates per kilowatt-hour than residential customers, according to critics?

• What specific mechanisms will they support for ratepayer protections for low-income households, seniors or those on fixed incomes when utility bills are rising?

• Will they commit to greater transparency, such as publicly available rate-case data, hearings accessible online, plain-language explanations of utility filings?

Early voting in Georgia

What's next:

Early voting ends on Friday, Oct. 31, with Election Day being Nov. 4.

Election Day in Georgia

What you can do:

To find out if you are registered, where to vote, see a sample ballot, and move, visit the My Georgia Voter Page.