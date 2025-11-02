Voting in Atlanta? Everything to know before you head to the polls

article

The race for Atlanta mayor headlines the city’s 2025 municipal election, with incumbent Andre Dickens seeking a second term amid challenges from several newcomers, including community advocate Kalema Jackson and activist Helmut "Love" Domagalski.

What we know:

Voters will also decide who leads the City Council, with multiple incumbents facing reelection and a competitive race for Council President between civic innovator Rohit Malhotra and veteran councilmember Marci Collier Overstreet.

The ballot includes contests for all at-large council posts, several district seats, and two positions on the Atlanta Board of Education.

Residents will also weigh in on the retention of eight Municipal Court judges and a special homestead exemption question for senior homeowners in the city’s school district.

Dig deeper:

Here is the composite sample ballot for Atlanta residents who live in DeKalb County:

Here is the composite sample ballot for Atlanta residents who live in Fulton County:

OTHER IMPORTANT RACE FOR ATLANTA:

Timeline:

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

What you can do:

Check your polling place and your specific sample ballot at the state’s My Georgia Voter Page.