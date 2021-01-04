Voters weigh-in on Trump phone call ahead of runoff

Winning the U.S. Senate runoff all comes down to voter turn-out on Tuesday. With that in mind, President Donald Trump and President Elect Joe Biden spent part of Monday in Georgia rallying support for Republican Senators Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue and Democratic contenders Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock.

But some question what impact that incredible phone conversation between the President and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensberger could have on voter turnout on Tuesday.

Fox 5's Portia Bruner spoke to four Georgia voters--two Democrats and two Republicans-- about that issue in this's edition of Your Take.