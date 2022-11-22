Voters in Douglas County get a jump on early voting in Senate runoff

More than 2,200 voters cast their ballots Tuesday in Douglas County in the hotly contested Senate race which has gone into a runoff.

It was the first county statewide to allow early voting at seven advance voting locations.

Georgia's Democratic Party helped kickoff the excitement during a 9:15 a.m. press conference Tuesday.

Democratic Party Chair and Rep. Nikema Williams, who represents Georgia’s 5th Congressional District, says the choice for Sen. Raphael Warnock is clear, even in a runoff where turnout is not expected to be high.

"We were counted out in 2020 for those 2021 runoffs, we showed back up in force to make sure we sent the best person to represent Georgia and that's what we will do again in two weeks," the congresswoman said with enthusiasm.

Douglas County election officials say voter access is their top priority.

"Douglas County Board of Elections prides itself on being the gold standard of elections. Part of that gold standard is to make sure voters have every opportunity to cast their ballot," Douglas County Board of Elections Director Milton Kidd affirmed.

Voters braved nippy temperatures and early hours to lift their voices.

"I am so glad and proud of Douglas County for doing this. It just shows we are serious about the vote," proud resident Dr. Lesli Walker said with a smile.

"It's important because I am learning early voting seems to work," Republican voter Tery Cohea remarked.

As the polls open, senate candidate Herschel Walker told a crowd in Milton on Monday, he is the best person for the job.

"That seat belongs to the great people of Georgia, that seat don't belong to him, for former football player exclaimed.

While Warnock's campaign insists character and competence matter most.

Early Voting continues Wednesday and Saturday in Douglas County. DeKalb County voters can also cast ballots Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday. Everyone else should check the My Voter Page to determine when early voting starts.