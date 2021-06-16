Police: Missing 72-year-old woman last seen in Atlanta
ATLANTA - Atlanta police need your help finding a 72-year-old woman who has been missing since Tuesday.
A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has been issued for 72-year-old Vivian Lightfoote.
According to Atlanta Police, Lightfoote was last seen on the 3600 block of Collier Drive on Tuesday.
Police describe the missing woman as being around 5-feet-2-inches tall with a weight of 141 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.
Lightfoote was last known to be wearing a blue fleece.
If you have any information that could help with the search, please call 911 immediately or the Atlanta Police Adult Missing Persons Unit at 404-546-4235.
