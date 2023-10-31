Expand / Collapse search
Virtual reality experience brings Netflix hit 'Squid Game' to life

Good Day Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta

Introduction to Sandbox VR

Sanbox VR is a full-body virtual reality experience and they have a new game based on a popular Netflix show.

ATLANTA - Curling up on the couch and watching a few episodes of the Netflix series "Squid Game" is a good way to experience a few scares this Halloween. But if you’re searching for something even more terrifying, how about suiting up and stepping into your own episode of the hit show?

It’s possible thanks to Sandbox VR, the full-body virtual reality entertainment experience which first opened in Atlanta’s The Interlock last November. Now, there’s a second location at The Battery Atlanta — and we spent the morning there, getting a look at the four "holodecks" and eight virtual reality worlds offered inside. 

So, how does it all work? Simple: each "holodeck" is a private room which can accommodate groups of two to six players. Each player suits up with headsets, vests, backpacks, and motion sensors — all of which allow the players to see, hear, and interact with each other during the virtual experience. Those experiences currently include "Deadwood Valley" (which drops players into a town taken over by zombies), "Star Trek: Discovery" (which brings the hit TV series to life), and "Seekers of the Shard: Dragonfire" (an epic fantasy adventure).

Sandbox VR and Squid Game

Sandbox VR is now offering a new experience based on Netflix's hit show SQUID GAME.

The newest Sandbox VR experience is "Squid Game Virtuals," based on the record-breaking Netflix show. "Squid Game" remains the streamer’s most-watched series, so there’s a good chance you’ve seen at least one episode. Now, the virtual experience allows players to experience the thrill of the show’s survival challenges…that is, if you’re brave enough to try!

For more information on visiting the new Sandbox VR at The Battery Atlanta, click here. And click the video player in this article to check out our morning there, starring in our own very stressful "Squid Game" spin-off!