Seniors across Atlanta are being invited to "get down" with the Atlanta Hawks dancers.

They're hosting a virtual dance fitness session next week. It's hosted by the Department of Parks and Recreation.

Participants are being urged to have water, a towel, and a chair if you need to rest.

The virtual dance session is happening on Monday from 11 to noon on the Atlanta Department of Parks and Recreation's Facebook page. You can also join in on Zoom.

